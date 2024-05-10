Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee, who will next be seen in Apoorv Singh Karki’s Bhaiyya Ji, recently talked about the message behind the film. The actor, who comes from Bihar, opened up at a media interaction on Thursday on how people from his state, UP and "even Chhattisgarh" were treated with contempt elsewhere in the country. He spoke about how some people still have a stereotypical view of their counterparts from Bihar, whom they consider to be less intelligent.

Manoj Bajpayee speaks up for people from Bihar

As per IANS, Bajpayee was speaking during the trailer launch of his film Bhaiyya Ji when he was asked if the tagline of the film, 'Bhaiyya nahi, Bhaiyya ji kaho', has a subtext. Pulling the media person's leg, the actor said, “Kuch na kuch vivaad toh hona hi chaahiye, hai na (We need to have some argument or the other, don't we)? See, whenever someone tells you something negative with regards to your background or your ethnicity, it means that the problem is with the other person, not with you.”

Without mincing words, Bajpayee said those with a regional mindset only expose their narrowness and it shows that something is wrong with them. He said, “A sane person will never make negative remarks about your caste, your religion or the region where you come from.”

Bajpayee said the message of the film is that people from UP and Bihar, too, are humans and they deserve respect. "Mazaak mat udaao izzat do, aadar do, people from UP, Bihar and even Chhattisgarh are addressed as 'Bhaiyya' jokingly, which should not be the case," the actor noted.

Manoj Bajpayee in Bhaiyaa Ji

What is the plot of Bhaiyaa Ji?

According to the makers, Bhaiyaa Ji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for suffering that happened to one's family. The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema," as per a statement by the filmmakers.