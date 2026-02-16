Manoj Bajpayee To Play Mahatma Gandhi In Sudhir Mishra's Next, Film To Go On Floors In...

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the talented actors of Bollywood, who has given numerous iconic roles. Despite being in the industry for over 3 decades, the actor is all set to take up a challenging role. Yes, the veteran actor is set to portray the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next.

Manoj Bajpayee to play veteran political thinker

According to a report in Always Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee will play freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next directorial. The movie is slated to go on the floors in September and will be shot across Gujarat and Bihar.



Acknowledging the rumours, Sudhir Mishra re-shared the post and added that the movie will be shot in Kolkata. "That’s roughly the plan. Hope it all works out. To be shot hopefully in Kolkata," read the post.

Manoj Bajpayee is awaiting the release of Ghooskhor Pandat

The actor is currently in the soup after his upcoming movie Ghooskhor Pandat ran into legal trouble owing to the title. Multiple FIRs have been filed against filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and streaming giant Netflix, pointing at the 'derogatory' title. While the makers have acknowledged and announced to change the title, it is still uncertain if the content of the movie has ran out of trouble.

Speaking on the recent uproar, Manoj reacted to the backlash and called the controversy around the movie unnecessary. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj said India has become a "very touchy nation" and added that people are on the brink of getting personal at the drop of a hat. “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of," he was quoted as saying.

The makers are yet to announce the new title and release date.