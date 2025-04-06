Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet: Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, Prem Chopra Offer Condolences To Family

Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet: Veteran Bollywood star Manoj Kumar, whose film credits include Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Pachhim, Roti Kapda Aur Makan and Kranti, died on early Friday morning at Kokilaben Hospital due to age-related issues at the age of 87. The film industry, PM Modi and other Indian personalities mourned the loss of the cinema icon known for making patriotic films.

On Sunday, a prayer meet was organised by Kumar's family where Bollywood celebs arrived to pay their last respects to the bereaved soul and offer condolences to the surviving family. Honey Irani, Prem Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Rakesh Roshan, Ramesh Taurani, Anu Malik, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchcan and more arrived at a five star hotel in Mumbai for a gathering organised in the fond memory of Bharat Kumar aka Manoj Kumar.

A large placard with a young Kumar's photograph adorned with a wreath of white flowers was placed at the entrance of the hotel. It had the actor's real name Harikrishan Goswami written across along with his date of birth July 24, 1937 and date of demise April 4, 2025.

Celebs at Manoj Kumar's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Others who attended the meet included Subhash Ghai, Aruna Irani, Ranjit, Shekhar Suman, Ashoke Pandit, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Dheeraj Kumar, Poonam Sinha, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan.

Manoj Kumar, known as Bharat Kumar among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films, also starred in movies such as Woh Kaun Thi?, Himalay Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam and Hariyali Aur Raasta.