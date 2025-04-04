Manoj Kumar-Shashi Goswami Love Story: How Bharat Kumar's Wife Sacrificed Her Bollywood Career For His

Manoj Kumar breathed his last at the age of 87 in the wee hours of April 4. The actor is survived by his wife, Shashi Goswami and two sons - Vishal and Kunal Goswami. The actor's love story with his wife is one for the books. Manoj Kumar and Shashi Goswami first met when the actor was in college.

Manoj Kumar-Shashi Goswami's ‘love at first sight' romance

In a 2013 interview with Dainik Jagran, the Purab Aur Paschim actor shared that he first met with wife during a study session at Old Delhi. Kumar recalled, "During my graduation days, I used to go to Old Delhi to one of my friend's homes for studying, and that's when I saw Shashi for the first time in my life. God's swear, I have never seen any girl with some bad intentions in my whole life, but there was something magical about Shashi that I couldn't take my eyes away from her face. And for one and a half years, both of us had seen each other from a distance. Because none of us had the courage to speak to the other at that time."



During their initial dating days, Manoj Kumar and Shashi used to bond over films and would to watch films with friends. He recalled that his family did not object to their union, but Shashi's brother had a problem with their relationship. Recalling their cute meetings, the late actor had said, "I used to go to my college's terrace, and Shashi used to go to her house's terrace so that both of us could see each other without getting caught by anyone". Despite the hurdles, the couple stayed together and eventually tied the knot. In 1957, Shashi was offered a role in a Bollywood film. However, on Kumar's assistance, she declined the opportunity.



In the same conversation, Manoj Kumar also spoke about the ‘real meaning' of marriage. The veteran actor shared, “Not many people understand the true meaning of marriage, as it's not about sticking to your partner for all the good things he/she has in them. But to adjust to some of their limitations, too and to support them in their weak zones.” His wife, Shashi, also addressed whether she ever felt insecure with the amount of female attention Manoj Kumar got. She added, "I used to doubt him a lot of times, but he had always told me that going on the sets for the shooting is like going to temple for him. That place is like a temple for him. Also, he was aware of the things that I don't like and his limits too."