Manoj Muntashir Calls Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj 'Jahil' For Sexist Comments On Hindi Language: Zeher Ugalne Waale Saanp...

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father and former cricketer himself Yograj Singh stirred a controversy by passing an untoward comment on the Hindi language and women. The 66-year-old stressed that women should be given power and will destroy everything if they are made in charge. He mentioned Indira Gandhi and his own wife as examples. However, the comment that did not sit well with lyricist Manoj Muntashir was regarding the Hindi language and womanhood.

What did Yograj Singh say?

In an interview with Samdish, the former cricketer implied that Hindi is a ‘woman’s language'. Throughout the interview, the veteran sportsman stressed that women are weaker and made other misogynistic comments. Talking specifically about languages, Singh mentioned that while it is acceptable for women to converse in Hindi, men should ideally talk in Punjabi.

Yograj Singh said, “Mujhe toh Hindi aisi lagti hai jaise koi aurat bol rahi ho... Jab aurat bolti hai to bahut accha lagta hai, jab mard Hindi bolta hai to aisa lagta hai ke kya bol raha hai ye kon aadmi hai. Mujhe wo difference lagta hai.” His comments went viral online and received massive flak on social media. It particularly ireked Manoj Muntashir.

Manoj Muntashir launches attack on Yograj Singh for distateful comments on Hindi language

Immediately after the interview went viral, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to criticise the comments made by Yograj Singh. He wrote, in Hindi, “Yuvraj Singh made the nation proud, while his father, Yograj Singh, seems determined to create a name in disgrace. Listen to this ignorant man - 'Punjabi is the language of men, Hindi is the language of women.' This fool insults Hindi, the world’s third-largest language, and the brave women of this country. Someone needs to show this great idiot the ‘language of a slap'.”

A screengrab of Manoj Muntashir's post | Image: X