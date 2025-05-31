Manushi Chhillar Breaks Silence On Being Linked To 'Sugar Daddy Circles'? Chastise 'Misogynistic Mindset' In Entertainment Industry

Manushi Chhillar started her Saturday by spitting some facts and slamming all those who undermine women’s success, especially in the entertainment industry. She spoke against the "misogynistic mindset" in a lengthy note and encouraged those females who are facing the same. Her recent outburst is in the wake of a viral Reddit post referencing a blind item that links her to elite “sugar daddy circles" of entrepreneurs and businessmen. She also pointed out how rumours about their relationships become the talk of the town while their work takes a backseat.

Manushi Chhillar opens up about how working women are discussed with disrespect in the entertainment industry

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she penned a lengthy note. She started with writing, "I’ve always really ignored silly comments which have no consequence in the real world, but I constantly see working women, specially in the entertainment industry being discussed with such disrespect and contempt." She continued by stating that people say society often struggles to accept independent, financially successful women, especially those who leverage beauty, fame or talent. She also mentioned how fake or scandalous content about celebs gets more clicks, shares and ad revenue, and in all this, females in the entertainment world are an easy target for such attempts.

"Rumours about relationships and exploitation spread faster because they feed into voyeurism and tabloid culture. Female actors are often objectified and their value reduced to their looks or relationships. Sometimes these rumours are strategically placed by others," she continued.

Manushi Chhillar on women being called 'opportunists, gold diggers or manipulators'

In the same note, Chhillar shared she grew up in an "empowered" and "educated" environment where every gender is treated equally. However, she acknowledged being exposed to this mentality of "men are hardworking and talented if successful, whereas women and opportunists, gold diggers or manipulators.”

The actress added that these things now don't affect her, and she lives life on her own terms. "I continue to celebrate the value I add, please don't forget that I'm a financially independent, self made, working woman, and I do take a lot of pride in it I do live my life on my own terms, make friends I can learn from, enjoy the company of people who inspire me and wake up every morning knowing I'm one step ahead without having to prove anything to anyone."

She concluded her post on X by asking a question from society, "Is it as simple as 'if you hear something bad about a woman, it’s from a female who can’t be her or a male who can’t have her', Or is there a deep rooted bias?"