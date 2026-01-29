Mardaani 3 Day 1 Advance Booking: Rani Mukerji Starrer Is Off To Slow Start, Earns Only ₹39.46 Lakh In Pre-sales

Mardaani 3 Advance Booking: Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of his cop-drama, and ahead of it, the makers have opened the ticket window for movie buffs to book the tickets in advance. The movie is releasing a week after Sunny Deol-led Border 2, and because of this, the film might not perform well at the box office, as the Indian market is dominated by war dramas.

Mardaani 3-day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 sold 12,348 tickets, collecting ₹39.46 lakh from 3330 shows at the time of writing this article. The maximum has been reported in Maharashtra, ₹24.85 lakh. The film's advance performance is probably affected by Border 2, as the film is enjoying a great reception. Even in week days, the film is earning in double digits, maintaining its pace.

Helmed by Abhiraj Minwala, the film Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy to fight child traffickers in a gritty showdown. The film also stars Janaki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in lead roles.

Mallika Prasad opens up about her character in Mardaani 3

In an interview with IANS, Mallika subtly opened up about her character Amma, who is evil yet holds a fierce spirit. She called it a privilege to play Amma and revealed how the role challenged her in ways she could not anticipate. "I am grateful that the character of Amma allows me to explore the complexity of a woman who inhabits the dark underbelly of our world. I am so glad that the script and Abhiraj moved away from an easy, simplistic, black and white telling of this story, giving the character of Amma depth and dimension," she added.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 is slated to hit the theatres on January 30.