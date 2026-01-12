Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Plays Supercop Again, But Mallika Prasad Steals The Show As Cold-blooded Villain In Crime Thriller

Mardaani 3 Trailer Out: Yash Raj Films is bringing its hit crime thriller franchise back to cinemas with Mardaani 3, set to release on January 30. To mark 30 years of lead actor Rani Mukerji, the makers unveiled the film’s first trailer.

YRF shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “It is a race against time & there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace. #Mardaani3Trailer out now. #Mardaani3 releasing only in cinemas near you on 30th Jan (sic).”