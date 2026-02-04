Mardaani 3, War 2 Box Office Failure Negatively Impacts Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have teamed up for YRF Spyverse's first female led spy movie Alpha. The franchise hit a low after the last entry War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NYR and Kiara Advani, turned out to be a major box office disaster. While all eyes have been on Alpha, the movie's continued delay has already upset fans - first it got postponed from its December 25 release, then it had to vacate the Eid slot for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Rumours have been rife that Alpha may be headed directly for an OTT release. As per circulating reports, production house Yash Raj Films "was counting on Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 to strengthen the female led action space, paving the way for Alpha to be positioned as Alia’s solo shero venture". However, since Mardaani 3 has failed to meet box office expectations, the banner may push Alpha out of theatrical release and stream it directly on OTT, reports claimed, making it possibly the first Spyverse film to head directly to streaming.

However, contradictory reports are claiming that Alpha will release in theatres first. As per Pinkvilla, Alpha is currently in its final leg of shooting and the team is filming some sequences with cast members in Mumbai. After wrapping up the final portions, post-production work will begin, allowing the movie to eye a 3rd quarter - July, August or September - release this year. The report claims that the team stays committed to bringing Alpha to the big screens as an action spectacle, further dismissing its direct-to-digital release strategy as a rumour.

With War 2 and Mardaani 3, YRF has seen back-to-back flops | Image: X

Alpha will see Bobby Deol in a pivotal role. His look has already been revealed in War 2's end credits scene. As a mysterious Bobby is seen in a conversation with a young kid, many believed that the child's character is of Alia. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway men fame.