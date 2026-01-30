Mardaani 3 X Review: Rani Mukerji's Cop Drama Loses Its Grip, Netizens Call Mallika Prasad 'Weak' Villain In Comparison To Tahir Raj Bhasin And Vishal Jethwa

Mardaani 3 X Review: After a long wait, Rani Mukerji's cop drama has hit the big screens today, January 30. Belonging to the hit franchise Mardaani, the film delves deep into a human trafficking case with Rani leading the mission. The film is receiving negative reviews from the movie buffs who watched the early shows. They pointed out the misses like post-interval portions, antagonists' track and concluding portions. They even compared the previous villains from Mallika Prasad and called her performance unimpressive.

Netizens review Mardaani 3

X page is flooded with the review of Mardaani 3. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 3.5 stars out of 5 and called the film "powerful". Penning the review, he called the film "intense", "relevant" and "captivating". He added, "#RaniMukerji returns in top form, delivering a ferocious, no-holds-barred performance... A gripping battle of courage and justice. #Mardaani3Review." Apart from Rani, he also praised director Abhiraj Minawala for "razor-sharp" narrative, and Mallika Prasad for her performance as Amma.

"Any shortcomings? The writing could've been sharper in parts... Specifically, in the post-interval portions – the antagonists' track could have been explained in a simpler manner. Additionally, while the #Colombo track in the concluding portions is interesting, the sequences leading up to it could have been written with greater conviction," he added.

"Rani Mukerji just proved why she owns the "Mardaani" title. 👑 But let’s be real: is the franchise losing its edge? The CGI is cleaner, but the villain is... safe," wrote a user.

"The drama is also MOSTLY hard hitting but the punch of the first two parts is missing. It's not that intense this time (as of now). Pre interval suspense is also predictable. Mallika Prasad as the villain is fine but not as effective as one expects in Mardaani world. The chills are missing," another user wrote.

"Short Review of #Mardaani3: if you have liked Mardaani & Mardaani 2 then you’d love Mardaani3 as well. There is almost no difference between the 3 movies. Same kind of movies, same kind of premise, same kind of screenplay and same kind of climax. No difference, all same to same," a user wrote.

