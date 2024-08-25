Published 23:39 IST, August 25th 2024
Masaba Gupta Baby Shower: Sonam Kapoor Turns Host, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan & Others Attend
Masaba Gupta Baby Shower: The fashion designer and her husband arrived in style for the ceremony, hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra (L) at their baby shower | Image: Manav Manglani
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:39 IST, August 25th 2024