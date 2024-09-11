sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |

Published 18:30 IST, September 11th 2024

Meena Kumari, Kamal Amrohi’s Timeless Love Story To Be Turned Into Film By Siddharth Malhotra

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday shared a glimpse of “Tragedy queen” Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s poignant love story that will be revisited soon in a feature film, which will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Meena Kumari in a still from Pakeezah
Meena Kumari in a still from Pakeezah | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

18:30 IST, September 11th 2024