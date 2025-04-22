Meet Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday’s 27-year-old Cousin Who Worked As AD In Mardaani 2, Rock On 2, All Set To Debut | Image: X

Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, is set to debut in Bollywood with the film Saiyaara. The movie also features Aneet Padda, known for her role in Big Girls Don't Cry and Salaam Venky. Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025, this new pair of Bollywood are casted in "an intense love story."

Yash Raj Films announced the project on Tuesday through Instagram. This marks the production house's first collaboration with director Mohit Suri, who will lead the project.

In its announcement, YRF stated, “Yash Raj Films' romantic film Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.”

Who is Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday, born on December 23, 1997 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, is the son of Deanne Pandey and Chikki Panday.

He also has a big sister named Alanna Panday.

Ahaan Panday's education

Ahaan Panday studied at Oberoi International School in Mumbai for his primary education and later graduated from the University of Mumbai.

Ananya Panday cousin’s career so far

He pursued career in direction after college and worked as an Assistant Director in movies like Freaky Ali (2016), The Railway Men (2023), Rock On 2 (2016), and Mardaani 2. According to his YRF profile, he is also a musician, composer, director, dancer, and has a strong interest in fashion and esports.

He is now transitioning into acting with debuting alongside Aneet Padda in upcoming romance film.

Who is Aneet Padda?

Born on October 14, 2002, Aneet Padda began her acting career in the Hindi film industry with Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathi, this slice-of-life film saw Aneet portraying the character of Nandini. At 20, she shared the screen with Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and others when the movie hit cinemas.