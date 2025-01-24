Meet Rajesh Khanna-Dimple's Granddaughter Naomika, Her Resemblance With Grandfather Steals Limelight At Sky Force Screening

Akshay Kumar's film Sky Force was released on the silver screens on January 24. Last night, many celebrities and critics stepped out in Mumbai to watch the film's screening. Dimple Kapadia also attended the event with her granddaughter, Naomika Saran. A video of them has since gone viral, with many fans praising her striking resemblance to Rajesh Khanna.

Meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran

Naomika Saran was born on October 19, 2004. She is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran. Her birthplace was London, England. Settled abroad, Rinke made her debut in 1999 release Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. After a few movies, she quit the industry and got married to Samir Saran on February 8, 2003. Rinke Khanna is the sister of Twinkle Khanna and both are the daughters of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Nitara Kumar Bhatia and Aarav Kumar Bhatia are cousins of the star kid.

Naomika Khanna with grand-mother Dimple Kapadia | Image: X

Talking about her education, Naomika completed her schooling at The Shri Ram School in Moulsari, Gurgaon, and Era High School in Panchgani, Maharashtra. She attended St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, before moving to London for further studies, where she is currently completing her education.

Naomika Khanna with family | Image: X

Netizens suggest Naomika Saran beauty imprints from Rajesh Khanna

At the Sky Force screening night, there were many attendees at the event, but all eyes were on Dimple Kapadia, who was holding hands with a young girl (Naomika Saran). Since the videos went viral, people have suggested that she looks so much like her grandfather Rajesh Khanna.