Meet The Actor Who Played 'Sameer Wankhede' In Aryan Khan’s Show Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds Of Bollywood is a cheeky, no-filter toast (and roast) to the world behind the big screens. Since the series went on air on Netflix, B-town mongers have been connecting its spicy scenes with real-life controversies. The filmy, fiery, and full-throttle entertainer became part of meme fest, especially after one scene that features a cop character who many viewers felt was an alleged lookalike of the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer, Sameer Wankhede.

As the buzz reacts the highest, let's know more about the actor who played that cop character.

Who played the alleged Sameer Wankhede in Ba***ds Of Bollywood?

Fans of Ba***ds Of Bollywood keep asking the same question: who plays the cop character? Especially after the scene landed the show in legal trouble. However, the makers never revealed the character’s name. In the end credits, he appears as ‘Plain cloth cop’, played by Ashish Kumar.

There is little information about Ashish Kumar online. He joined Instagram on September 26, designating himself as an actor. He posted two videos thanking Red Chillies, Aaryan Khan, and the casting director for the role. In another video, he explained that he had only recently joined social media and responded to people claiming he was not the same actor.

Ashish Kumar currently has 869 Instagram followers and keeps a low profile online.

Although the show never stated it was a parody or mockery of Sameer Wankhede, viewers drew the connection themselves, and it quickly went viral.

What was that scene in Ba***ds of Bollywood that sparked controversy?