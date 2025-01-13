Meet Zahan Kapoor: Shashi Kapoor's Grandson, Ranbir-Kareena's Cousin, Who Plays 'Jailer Sahab' In Black Warrant

Netflix has set the tone for 2025 with its latest release thriller drama Black Warrant. The series is based on Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, a book written by Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. The show has become a much-worthy talked about topic since its premiere. However, Zahaan Kapoor who essayed the role of Sunil Gupta (the the rookie jailer of Tihar Prison) in the show has quite won the audience's hearts.

Meet Zahaan Kapoor, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, who impresses fans with his performance in Black Warrant

Zahan Kapoor was born on March 11, 1992. He is the grandson of the iconic Shashi Kapoor and the son of Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy. His family background also connects him to cinema legends Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Geoffrey Kendal. His second cousins include renowned Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Zahaan Kapoor | Image: X

Zahan began his career by assisting theatre director Sunil Shanbag with workshops and gradually immersed himself in theatre. In 2022, he made his acting debut in Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz. He also appeared in the play Siachen, written by Aditya Rawal and directed by Makarand Deshpande, where he portrayed the hardships faced by Indian soldiers on the Siachen Glacier.

Apart from acting, Zahan is passionate about photography and often shares his striking photos on social media.

Fans say Zahan Kapoor resembles his grandfather Shashi Kapoor

The recently released Black Warrant stars Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, a youthful jailer caught in the complex power struggles of Tihar Jail. He is supported by a strong cast, including Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta, each playing crucial roles in this gripping story.

Zahan Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor | Image: X