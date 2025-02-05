Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet's Rom-com After Theatrical Release

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are set to entertain the audience in the month of February 2025 with their upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Ahead of its release in cinemas, it has been revealed which OTT platform would stream the film after its theatrical run.

Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi to stream on THIS OTT platform post release

As per the latest reports, the comedy-drama Mere Husband Ki Biwi will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who missed it in cinemas can watch it for the first time or enjoy it again on the OTT platform. However, the digital release date has not yet been announced.

Social media users troll Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer

The makers of Mere Husband Ki Biwi launched the trailer of the movie at a special event in Mumbai. The actors, along with the film crew were a part of the pre-release event. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, the trailer received funny comments from trolls owing to Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have often received flak for their performance in movies and the box office results of their projects.