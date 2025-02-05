Published 13:57 IST, February 5th 2025
Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet's Rom-com After Theatrical Release
Ahead of the release of Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, it has now revealed which OTT platform will be streaming the comedy-drama after its theatrical run.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are set to entertain the audience in the month of February 2025 with their upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Ahead of its release in cinemas, it has been revealed which OTT platform would stream the film after its theatrical run.
Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi to stream on THIS OTT platform post release
As per the latest reports, the comedy-drama Mere Husband Ki Biwi will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who missed it in cinemas can watch it for the first time or enjoy it again on the OTT platform. However, the digital release date has not yet been announced.
Social media users troll Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer
The makers of Mere Husband Ki Biwi launched the trailer of the movie at a special event in Mumbai. The actors, along with the film crew were a part of the pre-release event. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, the trailer received funny comments from trolls owing to Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have often received flak for their performance in movies and the box office results of their projects.
Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “Saal ki nai flop Mubarak ho, but expect harsh gujral to be in a flop”. Another mentioned, “Ab pkka flop hogi movie." A comment read, "2 girls are fighting over Arjun Kapoor?!?!?! iss movie ke liye Arjun ne saamne se paise diye honge." However, social media users have also heaped praises of Harsh Gujral and Arjun Kapoor's comic timing in the movie.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:57 IST, February 5th 2025