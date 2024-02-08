Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 4: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Fails Monday Test, Earns ₹1.65 Crore

Merry Christmas collected ₹ 9.80 crore on its opening weekend. However, Monday did not bring a significant collection for the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Merry Christmas poster
Merry Christmas poster | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Renowned filmmaker Sriram Raghavan marked his Tamil debut with the simultaneous release of Merry Christmas in Hindi and Tamil on January 12. The movie, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, collected ₹ 9.80 crore on its opening weekend. However, Monday did not bring a significant collection for the film. 

How did Merry Christmas perform on Day 2?

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk Merry Christmas managed to earn only ₹1.65 crore at the end of its first Monday. It took the total collection of the movie to ₹11.38 crore. 

According to Sacnilk, the Katrina-Vijay starrer earned ₹3.75 crore on its third day (Sunday) and ₹ 3.45 crore on Saturday. In the Hindi language, the film ran with a theatre occupancy of 7.67% in the morning show, 12.36% in the afternoon shows, and 17.09% in the evening shows. Night shows were filled to 16.35% of its capacity. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

