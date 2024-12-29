Mika Singh Recalls Aamir Khan's 'Humble' Gesture When He Mistakenly Took Actor’s Limousine, Suite During World Tour

Aamir Khan is considered one of the calm, composed and humble Bollywood actors, and several anecdotes are backing these statements. Punjabi singer Mika Singh, in a recent interview, added to these anecdotes and narrated an incident how he once mistakenly took the 3 Idiots actor's Limousine and suite. However, the veteran actor didn't create any fuss about it.

Mika Singh recalls taking Aamir Khan's suite

During his appearance on the YouTube channel Kadak, Mika shared that during his initial days in Bollywood, he was offered a world tour in 1999. The tour included Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Akshaye Khanna and Twinkle Khanna. He said this tour was a big deal for him as he was new and also had no knowledge about the industry.

"While we were touring in the USA, I stepped out of the airport and saw a limousine parked outside," adding to it, he said Sunidhi Chauhan had also accompanied him. Since she was also new she was with her father. "I didn’t know much about Bollywood then. I just asked Sunidhi and her father to get into the limousine with me, and we drove to the hotel. It turned out that the car was actually meant for Aamir Khan.”

Well, the confusion didn't end here. At the hotel, two rooms were booked under Aamir's name and the Punjabi singer took the keys to one of the suites (assigned to the actor) and made himself comfortable. Calling Aamir "very sweet" he recalled, "After some time, Aamir came and knocked on the door. When I opened it, he asked if it was my room. I confidently said, ‘Yes.’ He didn’t make a fuss—he just went to the other room and stayed there." He concluded by saying, "Aamir was so humble about the whole situation.”

(A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: Instagram)

Despite the car and suite confusion, Aamir insisted that Mika be given 20 minutes to perform instead of 10. Eventually, he was given 30 minutes to perform.

Who is Mika Singh?