Satish Kaushik's last film Mirg is ready in theatres. The makers of Mirg dropped the trailer of the film of Wednesday. The two-minute trailer featured scenes full of mystery and drama. Apart from Satish Kaushik, the cast of the film includes Anup Soni and Raj Babbar.

Mirg trailer promises a revenge tale

Shwetaabh Singh plays a pivotal role in the coming-of-age revenge drama Mirg, which will release in theaters on February 9. Mirg has special significance because it is Satish Kaushik's final film; he died last year from cardiac arrest.

Embarking on a journey with Anil, a sharp-witted but confined young individual dutifully following orders, the narrative of Mirg takes a transformative turn after a pivotal incident with his coworker, Ravi. Anil's entire perspective undergoes a profound shift. The focal point of the tale revolves around the mythical Mirg, a mountain leopard inhabiting the lower realms of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Raj Babbar assumes the role of a seasoned politician in the storyline. Notably, the trailer of Mirg showcases Satish Kaushik wielding a gun, adding an intriguing layer to the film's suspenseful narrative.

What is the plotline of Mirg?

The film's official synopsis of Mirg reads, "Mirg is a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous myths surrounding this rarely-seen creature. Myths and stories are what separates Mirg from a regular leopard. Stories that are larger than life yet strangely believable. The film explores the journey of one man, Anil, an intelligent yet caged order-following boy. One incident and his attachment to his coworker (Ravi) changes his perspective of everything around him. Why is he following orders blindly? Why does no one not revolt even when mistreated? Are potent people really as powerful or untouchable as the myths claim? Or can myths be just stories to amplify and create fear? Set in the jungles of Himachal, Mirg is a coming-of-age revenge drama. It is the journey of realization that in the jungle, the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter, nothing more, nothing less."

Tarun Sharma is the director of the film Mirg. It is produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh, and Sharma himself.