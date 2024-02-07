Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Mirg Trailer: Satish Kaushik's Last Film Promises A Tale Of Mystery And Revenge

Satish Kaushik's last film Mirg is ready in theatres. The makers of Mirg dropped the trailer of the film of Wednesday starring Anup Soni, Raj Babbar and others.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Mirg trailer
A still from Mirg trailer | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Satish Kaushik's last film Mirg is ready in theatres. The makers of Mirg dropped the trailer of the film of Wednesday. The two-minute trailer featured scenes full of mystery and drama. Apart from Satish Kaushik, the cast of the film includes Anup Soni and Raj Babbar.

 

Mirg trailer promises a revenge tale

Shwetaabh Singh plays a pivotal role in the coming-of-age revenge drama Mirg, which will release in theaters on February 9. Mirg has special significance because it is Satish Kaushik's final film; he died last year from cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Embarking on a journey with Anil, a sharp-witted but confined young individual dutifully following orders, the narrative of Mirg takes a transformative turn after a pivotal incident with his coworker, Ravi. Anil's entire perspective undergoes a profound shift. The focal point of the tale revolves around the mythical Mirg, a mountain leopard inhabiting the lower realms of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Raj Babbar assumes the role of a seasoned politician in the storyline. Notably, the trailer of Mirg showcases Satish Kaushik wielding a gun, adding an intriguing layer to the film's suspenseful narrative.

Advertisement

 

What is the plotline of Mirg?

The film's official synopsis of Mirg reads, "Mirg is a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous myths surrounding this rarely-seen creature. Myths and stories are what separates Mirg from a regular leopard. Stories that are larger than life yet strangely believable. The film explores the journey of one man, Anil, an intelligent yet caged order-following boy. One incident and his attachment to his coworker (Ravi) changes his perspective of everything around him. Why is he following orders blindly? Why does no one not revolt even when mistreated? Are potent people really as powerful or untouchable as the myths claim? Or can myths be just stories to amplify and create fear? Set in the jungles of Himachal, Mirg is a coming-of-age revenge drama. It is the journey of realization that in the jungle, the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter, nothing more, nothing less."

Tarun Sharma is the director of the film Mirg. It is produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh, and Sharma himself.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement