Published 13:56 IST, November 19th 2024
Mom-To-Be Athiya Shetty Avoids Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport
Athiya Shetty, who is expecting her first child, was seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. This marked her first public appearance since the announcement.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Athiya Shetty photos | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:56 IST, November 19th 2024