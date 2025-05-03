Did Kiara Advani Drop A Big Hint About MET Gala 2025 Outfit? Mom-to-be Shares First Photo From New York

Kiara Advani is gearing up to make a stylish debut at the MET Gala, which will also be the first time the actress flaunts her baby bump. Ahead of the big day, the mom-to-be has arrived in New York and has shared the first photo from the event. On May 3, Kiara took to her Instagram account to share a story from the behind-the-scenes of her MET gala preparation.

Did Kiara Advani give a hint of her outfit?

The MET Gala 2025 will mark Kiara Advani's first-ever attendance at the gala. While the guest lists and the outfit of those attending are kept guarded till the last day, Kiara has not just confirmed her attendance but also seemed to drop a hint of her outfit. It was earlier revealed that celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta will style the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress for the MET Gala.

KIara Advani's story | Image: Instagram

The photo features a booklet with the coveted MET steps on the cover and a label that reads, “The MET Gala”. The table also adorned a bouquet of fresh flowers and a mini mannequin, which donned a black gown and pearl set. The outfit featured on the mannequin might be the same or similar to the one Kiara will be wearing for her first-ever MET. The dress also keeps up with the theme of the year, “Tailored for You”. While nothing has been confirmed yet, this has sparked speculations about Kiara Advani's outfit for the Gala.



