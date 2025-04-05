Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Hides Baby Bump, Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In 'Post Pack-up' Shoot

Updated April 5th 2025, 23:45 IST
Kiara Advani is all set to welcome her child with husband Sidharth Malhotra. While the couple has not announced when the baby is due, they are expected to embrace parenthood in the third quarter of the year. Ahead of the big day, the mom-to-be took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos flaunting her glowing skin.
On April 5, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her ‘post pack up’ shoot. The mom-to-be donned a see-through cotton shirt in the photos. She flaunted her rosy cheeks and dewy makeup. The actress left her tresses open for the shoot.
In the caption, she simply wrote, “#PostPackUpShot” and credited the photographer, Avinash Gowariker. As soon as she shared the photos, fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to compliment her. Several shared that her face is exuding the pregnancy glow. Some fans also asked for her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, to join her for the shoot.
On February 28, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy. In a joint post, the couple shared a photo of themselves holding a small pair of socks. They wrote in the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon"
Samantha, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Sara Ali Khan took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7 February 2023 in a dreamy ceremony. The wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family.
Published April 5th 2025, 23:37 IST