Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Hides Baby Bump, Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In 'Post Pack-up' Shoot

Kiara Advani is all set to welcome her child with husband Sidharth Malhotra. While the couple has not announced when the baby is due, they are expected to embrace parenthood in the third quarter of the year. Ahead of the big day, the mom-to-be took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos flaunting her glowing skin.

Kiara Advani hides baby bump in new photos

On April 5, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her ‘post pack up’ shoot. The mom-to-be donned a see-through cotton shirt in the photos. She flaunted her rosy cheeks and dewy makeup. The actress left her tresses open for the shoot.



Also Read: Sikandar Collection Day 7: Salman's Film Has Still Not Earned ₹100 Crore

In the caption, she simply wrote, “#PostPackUpShot” and credited the photographer, Avinash Gowariker. As soon as she shared the photos, fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to compliment her. Several shared that her face is exuding the pregnancy glow. Some fans also asked for her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, to join her for the shoot.

When Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra announced first pregnancy

On February 28, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy. In a joint post, the couple shared a photo of themselves holding a small pair of socks. They wrote in the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon"

Also Read: Burqa City Director Likely To Meet Kiran Rao Amid Laapataa Ladies Row