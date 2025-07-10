Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Brick, Aap Jaisa Koi, Narivetta, Karki And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Videos, Hotstar And More

Updated 10 July 2025 at 18:54 IST
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to release this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Z5, SunNXT and Apple TV+. From Aap Jaisa Koi and Narivetta to Madea’s Destination Wedding, the list includes movies from various genres you might like.
A mysterious brick wall suddenly traps Tim and Olivia inside their apartment building. To survive, they must team up with their cautious neighbours and find a way out. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee, and Frederick Lau, this thriller is set to release on 10 July.
Where to watch: Netflix
R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in a romantic drama that follows Shrirenu, a woman rooted in tradition, and Madhu, who lives boldly and without apology. When their lives intersect, a gentle and awkward yet charming romance begins, overshadowed by the weight of patriarchy. The film premieres on 11 July.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Malayalam-language action drama, directed by Anuraj Manohar, stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Cheran in lead roles. Based on the 2003 Muthanga Incident, the story unfolds in Kerala’s tribal regions, exploring land rights, state power, and the strength of marginalised communities. It is set to release on 11 July.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 11
Release Date: July 11
Where to watch: BookMyShow
Release Date: July 11
Where to watch: SunNXT
Release Date: July 11
Where to watch: SunNXT
Published 10 July 2025 at 18:54 IST