Updated March 16th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Reaffirms Universal Language Of Maternal Love: Rani Mukerji

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by the real-life story of a mother fighting against the Norwegian government to get her children back.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ is set to complete a year on March 17.

Ahead of the film’s first anniversary, the actress said that the film reaffirms the power of storytelling, the universal language of maternal love and human resilience as they all transcend the boundaries of time.

The film, which was directed by Ashima Chibber, saw Rani essaying the role of Debika Chatterjee, and was inspired from a real-life story, and explored the story of a mother fighting against the Norwegian government to get her children back.

Talking about the film’s first anniversary, Rani said in a statement: "As we mark the one-year anniversary of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The love that audiences worldwide have showered on ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ and for me has been incredibly special. The film has been a journey that I am very proud of.”

The actress further mentioned that the film was released at a time when cinema was going through a rough patch at the box-office. Because of the pandemic, we witnessed a rapidly dynamic environment that forced us to adapt, to innovate, and to reimagine the ways in which we connect with the audiences.

Rani said: “When the movie hit the theatres, it went on to become the first successful content film post-pandemic.”

The actress added: "The film’s success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience. As I reflect on this one year milestone, we hope to continue to take greater risks and pursue stories that tug our hearts.”

The film was produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Whatsapp logo