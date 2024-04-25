Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur shared screen space in the 2022 sports drama Jersey. The film debuted in theatres on April 22 and had a decent run at the box office. Talking about her experience of working with the Kabir Singh star, Mrunal said that she was ‘intimidated’ by him.

Mrunal Thakur recalls her first meeting with Shahid Kapoor

In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Mrunal revealed she was late for her first meeting with Shahid. The actress said, “The day I was supposed to meet Shahid for a script reading, I got the address wrong and ended up late. When I finally met him, I blurted out, ‘Your smile in real life is exactly like it is on screen!'”

She further talked about the filming of the movie when she used to forget the dialogue while sharing the screen space with Shahid. “During the shoot of Jersey, there were days when I would forget my lines because I was so overwhelmed being on the sets with Shahid Kapoor. He’s a great co-star, but for the first few days, I was also a little awkward. I tend to get intimidated when working with people, who I have really admired on screen,” concluded Mrunal.

Jersey was written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and was the remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, which saw Nani playing the lead role. Pankaj Kapur was also seen playing a pivotal role in the film alongside Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

The film is all about Arjun, a thirty-six-year-old cricketer, who stepped away from the field 10 years ago and wishes to join the Indian team to make his son's dream of having a jersey come true.

What’s next for Mrunal Thakur?

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in The Family star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. After completing its run at the box office, the film is all set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video on April 26. Next, she will be seen in the film Pooja Meri Jaan, co-starring Huma Qureshi. It narrates the story of a woman being stalked by an unidentified admirer of her.

