Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently gearing up for the release of her third Telugu film Family Star, revealed that she was supposed to be a dentist. In a recent interview, the actress said that she had almost got into Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). But, something happened that took her on the path of becoming the actor she is today.

Mrunal Thakur was supposed to be a Dentist

In an interview with Exhibit Magazine, Mrunal Thakur revealed that she discovered she wanted to become an actor when she was preparing for her medical entrance exam.

Advertisement

She said, "I discovered that I wanted to be an actor when I was prepping for a medical entrance exam. I still did that and almost got into BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery). I was supposed to be a dentist."

Advertisement

She added, "And then I was like, no, something’s not right, so I opted for a Bachelor of Mass Media, and that’s when I realised that acting is something I want to explore."

Advertisement

What do we know about Mrunal's acting trajectory?

Mrunal Thakur started her acting career with television. One of her iconic roles was that of Bulbul in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya which starred Sriti Jha in the lead role. She was also part of certain reality shows. Later, she tried her luck in Bollywood and bagged a role in the film Love, Sonia. After this, the actor starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, opposite Ishaan Khatter in Pippa.

Advertisement

She also made her Telugu debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam. It was a hit among the audience. She then appeared in Nani starrer Hi Nanna. The film too became an audience favourite. Now, the actress will be seen in her third Telugu drama Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

Advertisement

Family Star will hit the theatres on April 10 worldwide.