×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Was Supposed To Be A Dentist: I Realised That Acting...

Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for the release of her third Telugu film Family Star, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently gearing up for the release of her third Telugu film Family Star, revealed that she was supposed to be a dentist. In a recent interview, the actress said that she had almost got into Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). But, something happened that took her on the path of becoming the actor she is today.

Mrunal Thakur was supposed to be a Dentist

In an interview with Exhibit Magazine, Mrunal Thakur revealed that she discovered she wanted to become an actor when she was preparing for her medical entrance exam.

Advertisement

She said, "I discovered that I wanted to be an actor when I was prepping for a medical entrance exam. I still did that and almost got into BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery). I was supposed to be a dentist."

Advertisement

She added, "And then I was like, no, something’s not right, so I opted for a Bachelor of Mass Media, and that’s when I realised that acting is something I want to explore."

Advertisement

What do we know about Mrunal's acting trajectory?

Mrunal Thakur started her acting career with television. One of her iconic roles was that of Bulbul in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya which starred Sriti Jha in the lead role. She was also part of certain reality shows. Later, she tried her luck in Bollywood and bagged a role in the film Love, Sonia. After this, the actor starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, opposite Ishaan Khatter in Pippa.

Advertisement

She also made her Telugu debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam. It was a hit among the audience. She then appeared in Nani starrer Hi Nanna. The film too became an audience favourite. Now, the actress will be seen in her third Telugu drama Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

Advertisement

Family Star will hit the theatres on April 10 worldwide.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

a minute ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

a minute ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

3 minutes ago
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's New Films

4 minutes ago
Indian football team

IND vs AFG

6 minutes ago
Hockey India

Harendra frontrunner

7 minutes ago
Cameron Diaz

Cameron On Second Child

11 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik

RCB beat PBKS by 4 wkts

12 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

17 minutes ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya

Nawazuddin Back With Wife

22 minutes ago
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024

Spain Masters challenge

23 minutes ago
Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani gears up

29 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

30 minutes ago
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty

Jr NTR-Prashant Neel Film

31 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

37 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

38 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma celebrates Holi

IPL world celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World12 hours ago

  4. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World14 hours ago

  5. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo