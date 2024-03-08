×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Mrunal Thakur Says People In Film Industry Did Not 'Acknowledge' Her: I Didn't Keep Personal Grudges

Mrunal Thakur recently narrated an incident wherein people she had worked with refused to recognise her or acknowledge her after a certain point in life.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is one of the rising actors in the entertainment industry who has made her mark with films like Hi Nanna, Sita Ramam and others. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Mrunal Thakur narrated an incident where people she had worked with refused to recognise her. She also revealed how she had to re-introduce herself to them after they failed to acknowledge her.

Mrunal Thakur file photo | Image: Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur gets upset as she recalls a past incident

During the interview, the host asked Mrunal that has she met people within the industry who did not take her very seriously in the beginning and now those are the same people who are coming to her to appreciate her work. Responding to the question, Mrunal said, "I don't keep personal grudges. I know there are moments, there are times where they refused, they just did not acknowledge me. They would walk past through me like I was a dead soul like a spirit. However, it doesn't cost you dollars to re-introduce yourself. I have gone up to people and re-introduced myself, multiple times."

Advertisement
Mrunal Thakur file photo | Image: Instagram

 

She further added that some of them were the people she had worked with and they refused to recognise her. But she thanked them for the contribution they made in her life.

Advertisement
Mrunal Thakur file photo | Image: Instagram

 

What's next for Mrunal Thakur?

Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her film titled Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda. Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration with director Parasuram Petla, following the 2018 blockbuster film Geetha Govindam, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Family Star is billed as an action film, with Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and others playing key roles alongside the Kushi actor and Mrunal Thakur. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 71st Miss World: India Pins Hopes On Sini Shetty's Win To Script History

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  2. Hours Before Wedding, Gym Trainer Stabbed 15 Times, Dies; Father Held

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. WhatsApp to roll out Unicode 15.1 emojis for Android users

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Amandeep Sohi's Last Post From Hospital Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Government policy concerns spur volatility in CGD sector stocks: Report

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo