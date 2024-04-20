Advertisement

Zeenat Aman created a stir in the industry after she suggested that couples should be in a live-in relationship before getting married. Since then, the actress has received flak from several yesteryear stars such as Saira Banu and Mumtaz. Now, a new celeb to join the list is Mukesh Khanna. He has slammed the yesteryear heroine for backing a "Western idea".

Mukesh Khanna opines live-in relationship

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Mukesh said that live-in relationships are "not recognised in our culture and history". He said that this has come from Western civilisation. Those who speak about this subject should speak thoughtfully. "Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully," he said.

(A file photo of Mukesh Khanna | Image: IMDb)

What did Zeenat Aman say about live-in relationships?

A few weeks ago, Zeenat shared a post on her Instagram handle where she suggested that couples should live together before marriage. An excerpt from her post read, "This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

She stated that couples shouldn’t care what society says because, “I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (what will people say).”