Mumbai Police is known for using scenes and messages from Bollywood movies and TV shows. In a recent instance, the law enforcement body used a message from Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express to put across a message for road safety. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

If you are an avid social media user, you must have stumbled upon quirky posts on X and Instagram handles of Police departments in India. Their social media teams often use trending topics to raise awareness about road safety, cyber security and more. Recently, the Mumbai Police took to their social media platforms to share a video clip from Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express.

In the clip, the film's lead actors Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary are seen seated in a car. None of them have fastened their seat belts. In a hurry, Avinash starts the car, and it ends up ramming into a fire hydrant. "Seatbelt is important," the Mumbai Police ended the video with this edited message to spread awareness about safe driving and traffic rules among the audience. Accompanying the video, the official social media page of Mumbai Police posted the caption, *An express trip without a seat belt will land you straight in the hospital.#RoadSafety #WearSeatBelt."

Kunal Khemu pens a note for Madgaon Express's success

Madgaon Express is running successfully in theatres. A couple of days ago, Kunal penned a note, sharing his experience of shooting the film from Day 1 to the last day of shooting and also expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the film. The note read, "From day 1 of the shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film, I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all your happiness and good luck #happyholi"