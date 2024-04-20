Advertisement

Veteran actress Mumtaz is currently in Pakistan. Since she arrived in the country, the yesteryear actress has been treating her fans with photos and videos of her from her trip. Recently, she attended a party hosted by Ahsan Khan and it seems she had a blast mingling with other guests including Fawad Khan and Ghulam Ali.

Inside Mumtaz's meeting with Pakistani stars

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mumtaz shared a series of photos and videos from last night. In one of the videos, Ghulam Ali can be seen singing a qawwali while Mumtaz, Ahsan, and others sing along. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Ashan Khan house party Mumtaz and ghulam ali sir in Pakistan".

She also shared a photo with Ghulam Ali and called him one of her favourite singers.

She has also shared photos with Fawad Khan in which they can be seen chatting and sitting on a sofa. For the evening, Mumtaz wore a black sheer top paired with violet pants, while Fawad was seen in a traditional kurta-pyjama set layered with a blue shawl.

In Pakistan, Mumtaz also met Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at a party and shared a photo in which they can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile.

When Mumtaz slammed Zeenat Aman for her 'live-in relationship' statement

Mumtaz was lately in the news after calling Zeenat Aman's married life a "living hell". She asked her to be careful with what she was advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Mumtaz said.