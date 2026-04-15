Naagzilla Postponed For The Second Time, Makers Confirm Kartik Aaryan Starrer Push To Next Year

Fans of Kartik Aaryan will have to wait longer than expected for his upcoming film ‘Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand’. The movie, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on August 14, 2026, will now arrive in cinema halls on February 12, 2027.

On Wedbesday, the makers shared the update via a press note.

"Dharma Productions & Mahaveer Jain Films' mega scale creature comedy - NAAGZILLA all set to the hit the big screens on Valentine's weekend - 12th February 2027. A world of shape-shifting snakes, rooted in Indian folklore - Naagzilla has been locked for a grand theatrical release starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead on 12th February, 2027," the note read.