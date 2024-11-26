Nargis Fakhri's Sister Aliya Arrested For Double Murder Of Ex-Boyfriend, Female Friend In New York

Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrest: The Rockstar fame's sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested in the United States Of America. The 43-year-old is alleged to have murdered her ex-boyfriend and his female friend in Queens. On the morning of December 2, Aliya set a two-storey garage on fire, reportedly in a fit of jealousy. District Attorney Melinda Katz has issued a formal statement on the matter.

Aliya Fakhri set the building on fire to kill the inhabitants

As per Daily News, District Attorney Melinda Katz said, "This defendant (Aliya Fakhri) maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries." It is being reported that before committing the brutal crime, Nargis' sister screamed, "You're all going to die today" at her ex-boyfriend - Edward Jacobs. A witness was alerted of the tragedy after overhearing this.

As per reports, Edward was asleep when the incident took place. His friend Ettienne came to know about Aliya's intention and could have escaped, but returned to save Edward. They both breathed their last from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Ms Katz's office said in a press release.

Nargis Fakhri's mother responds to allegations against daughter Aliya

While Nargis Fakhri is yet to respond to the news of her sister's arrest, their mother has broken her silence. Defending her daughter, Fakhri's mother shared, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody." According to The Post, Edward Jacob's mother responded to the tragedy and asserted that he had broken up with Aliya over a year ago, but she continued to pursue him relentlessly.