Published 08:47 IST, December 3rd 2024
Nargis Fakhri's Sister Aliya Arrested For Double Murder Of Ex-Boyfriend, Female Friend In New York
Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrest: Aliya has been arrested by the New York police in relation to the double murder of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrest: The Rockstar fame's sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested in the United States Of America. The 43-year-old is alleged to have murdered her ex-boyfriend and his female friend in Queens. On the morning of December 2, Aliya set a two-storey garage on fire, reportedly in a fit of jealousy. District Attorney Melinda Katz has issued a formal statement on the matter.
Aliya Fakhri set the building on fire to kill the inhabitants
As per Daily News, District Attorney Melinda Katz said, "This defendant (Aliya Fakhri) maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries." It is being reported that before committing the brutal crime, Nargis' sister screamed, "You're all going to die today" at her ex-boyfriend - Edward Jacobs. A witness was alerted of the tragedy after overhearing this.
As per reports, Edward was asleep when the incident took place. His friend Ettienne came to know about Aliya's intention and could have escaped, but returned to save Edward. They both breathed their last from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Ms Katz's office said in a press release.
Nargis Fakhri's mother responds to allegations against daughter Aliya
While Nargis Fakhri is yet to respond to the news of her sister's arrest, their mother has broken her silence. Defending her daughter, Fakhri's mother shared, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody." According to The Post, Edward Jacob's mother responded to the tragedy and asserted that he had broken up with Aliya over a year ago, but she continued to pursue him relentlessly.
Aliya's motive behind the murders is reportedly jealousy. A witness on site told foreign media publications, “It was an abusive relationship. She had told everyone before that she was going to burn his house down, that she was going to kill him. We just laughed it off.” Aliya Fakhri has been charged with four counts of murder and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted of the top charge. More details on the case remain unknown.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:33 IST, December 3rd 2024