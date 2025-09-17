‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Turns 33, Priyanka Chopra Rings Hubby’s Birthday With Cosy Photo Dump

Happy Birthday to ‘national jiju’ Nick Jonas as he turned 33 today, September 17. And the first to wish the former Disney star and one-third of the Jonas Brothers was, of course, his (and our) Miss World, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram earlier today, Priyanka shared a series of cosy photos on Instagram, capturing moments with Nick. From lavish restaurant dates to precious times with their daughter Malti Marie during busy workdays, she posted several loved-up memories with Nick from 2018 to 2025. The pictures also include their daughter, Malti Marie.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. Here’s 2025-2018 !”

Priyanka and Nick began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in December of the same year at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, with traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.

She will next share the screen with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the upcoming film tentatively titled "SSMB29".

Billed as an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is expected to be released in 2027.