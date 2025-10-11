Navya Naveli Nanda Wishes 'Nana' Amitabh Bachchan On 83rd Birthday With Adorable Monochrome Photo

Hindi cinema's biggest superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, has turned 83 today. To mark this special day, his granddaughter, Navya Nanda, shared an adorable picture with him, accompanied by a sweet birthday wish.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture with Big B and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Nana" with a heart emoji.



( A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)



Meanwhile, Navya's father, Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

The couple has two children, daughter Navya and son Agastya. Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.

She also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, talked about various issues concerning women.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

Big B also made his impact in regional cinema with films such as Gujarati comedy drama, 'Fakt Purusho Mate', Telugu epic science-fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD', and Tamil action drama, 'Vettaiyan', also starring Rajinikanth.