sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 19:59 IST, November 22nd 2024

Neelam Kothari Clarifies She Was Never Dating Govinda After Actor Said He Wanted To Marry Her

Neelam Kothari addressed the link-up rumours with Govinda during initial days of acting in Bollywood. The duo have worked in more than 10 films.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Govinda and Neelam
File photo of Govinda and Neelam | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:59 IST, November 22nd 2024