Published 18:20 IST, October 19th 2024
Neelam Kothari Opens Up About Daughter's Reaction To Her Divorce: There Was Heavy Silence...
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Neelam Kothari opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Rishi Sethia for the first time on camera.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Neelam Kothari Opens Up About Daughter's Reaction To Her Divorce | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:20 IST, October 19th 2024