Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Neha Dhupia Claims If It Wasn't For OTT, She Would Have Been Unemployed: Women In 40s Don't Get...

Neha Dhupia seemed satisfied with her role in her debut international feature film Blue 52. She claimed women of her age don’t get meatier roles in Bollywood.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia | Image:Neha Dhupia/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Neha Dhupia, who was last seen in the 2022 film A Thursday, will next be part of the Qatar World Cup drama Blue 52. The protagonist of the film, directed by Egyptian Ali El Arabi, is a 22-year-old boy named Ashish, who is born and brought up in Kerala by a loving mother and a strict father. He runs off to Qatar hoping to see his idol, Lionel Messi, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neha Dhupia says It’s hard to cast women in their 40s

Regarding her International film debut, Neha said, “After all these years, I managed to get an international film. Maybe the time is right for me now.” She also emphasised the fact that women of her age usually don’t get age-appropriate, meatier roles in movies. 

 

 

The actress stated, “I’ll be honest. It’s very hard to cast women in their 40s. We don’t want to play mums to old kids, and we aren’t getting cast as young women. I’m offered acting jobs, but the ones I want to do are few and far between.”

Advertisement

If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed: Neha Dhupia

Neha has previously talked about her limited options in the film industry. Reflecting on her career trajectory during a panel discussion at the Champions of Change conclave, the actress shared her perspective. She took a hiatus of two to three years when she dedicated her time to various aspects of life, including motherhood. Considering a shift to production, she acknowledged the challenges that come with it in the industry.

Advertisement

 

 

“If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed. All of last year, I did one feature film, and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows, and they kept us happy and consumed,” she expressed, underlining the role played by digital platforms in sustaining her career.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

