Neil Nitin Mukesh Recalls Being Detained At US Airport For Nearly 4 Hours, Questioned About His Nationality: They Refused...

Neil Nitin Mukesh, son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh. The actor who has been part of several hit films including Jail, 7 Khoon Maaf and Players, recalled on experience while working for film New York.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s experience of working in New York

In an interaction with Mashable India, Neil Nitin Mukesh said, “When I was doing the film New York, I was detained at the airport there. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. So it became quite big news that I was detained. They didn’t even let me answer or say anything for myself. They came and asked, ‘What do you have to say?’ and I simply said, ‘Just Google me.' Then they were so embarrassed that they started questioning me about my legacy, my grandfather, and my father”.

File photo of Neil Nitin Mukesh | Source: IMDb

According to a report in IANS, Neil had revealed how New York was a turning point in his career. He said that he was proud to be part of it and was grateful for it, Working with Kabir Khan and acting alongside John, Katrina, Irrfan ji and the rest of the cast was an incredible learning experience, Neil said. For the unversed, New York released on June 26, 2009. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also starred Katrina Kaif, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and John Abraham among others. The film received good reviews from the audience and critics as well.

Poster of New York | Source: IMDb

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s rise to stardom

Neil Nitin Mukesh made his career in acting as a child artist in 1986 film Vijay. His notable works include Johnny Gaddaar, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Golmaal Again among others. He made his Tamil debut with Kaththi and Telugu debut with Kavacham.

File photo of Neil Nitin Mukesh | Source: Instagram