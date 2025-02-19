Netizens Back Vineet Kumar Singh After His Chhaava Performance Amid Nepotism Debate: Hope He Receives His Due

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025, and broke the box office as it registered the biggest opening this year, ₹13.18 crore. The film got record-breaking positive responses from the audience for the power-pack performance. As Chhaava's craze continues to rise and looks unstoppable at the moment, a section of the internet also lauds an ‘underrated actor’ Vineet Singh Kumar who played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s 'Mathe Ka Tilak.’

Vicky Kaushal and Vineet Kumar Singh’s viral climax scene

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai Bhosale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Vineet Kumar as Kavi Kalash, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai Bhosale were the most loved performers in Chhaava. However, a short clip from the film's climax made its way to social media, people were intrigued by Vineet Kumar Singh's acting.

In the climax, Vicky Kaushal's character engages in a poetic exchange with Vineet Kumar Singh. This scene became instrumental in Chhaava's box-office success. Facing imminent death, Kavi Kalash, played by Vineet, delivered the poignant line, "Jaa rahe hain. Aapke shatruo ke chot par lagne. Humne kaha tha hum namak hain Maharaj." In response, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky, replied, "Tum namak nahin chandan ho Kavi. Tum tilak hamare maathe ka." This sequence moved many to tears, whether they watched it in cinemas or on their phones. The scene quickly went viral.

Netizens praise Vineet Kumar Singh’s performance in Chhaava while calling out nepotism: ‘Hate to see…’

The netizens have showered immense love on Vineet Kumar Singh and hoped that from here on, producers and filmmakers will take him seriously. One user commented, “He is extremely talented.” Another added, “The reason the nepotism debate is so loud in Bollywood is that talented individuals like him are overlooked for a decade, while absolute hot trash keeps getting opportunities.”

Someone else wrote, “Hardworking chap! I've met him a couple of times! He's trying really hard to get roles.” Many compared his struggles to nepo kids like Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who landed lead roles without acting experience, despite Vineet’s years of effort and talent. A user wrote, “Nepotism in this industry is at its peak when talents like Vineet are overshadowed by star kids like Khushi Kapoor and Junaid.”