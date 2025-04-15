Netizens Call Sunny Deol 'OG Action Hero' As Video Of Jaat Actor Performing Stunts At 67 Goes Viral

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat hit the big screens on April 10. Despite the low reception at the box office, the film opened to an overwhelming response from the audience. Most word-of-mouth reviews appreciated Deool's performance in the Gopichand Malineni directorial. A behind-the-scenes video of the 67-year-old performing his stunts for Jaat has now taken over the internet.

Sunny Deol ditches body double, performs own stunt in Jaat

A video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) shows Sunny Deol suspended on a harness, hanging in the air. He is then seen landing on top of a jeep, making for a whistle-worthy scene on screen. The clip has gone viral on social media with fans of the Gadar 2 actor appreciating his gusto even at an old age.



Also Read: Good Bad Ugly Wins Monday Race, Beats Jaat At Box Office

Also Read: Sunny Deol Fan Watches Pirated Version Of Jaat As Theatre Cancels Show

The netizen who shared the video on social media noted how Sunny Deol has not used a body double to perform his stunts, a practice not uncommon in the industry. The post read, “#Jaat Where So Called Action Heroes From South, Spy & Cop Universe Are Using Body Doubles For Stunts, Here Is The OG Action Hero Performing His Own Stunts For Jaat." In a previous interview, Sunny Deol confirmed that he has performed 90% of his stunts in Jaat.

DYK Sunny Deol was not the first choice for Jaat

While Sunny Deol has received a massively positive response, it is being reported that director Gopichand Malineni initially planned the movie with a Tollywood star. As per M9News, Ravi Teja, best known for Mr. Bachchan, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Eagle, was first offered the film. However, Teja reportedly declined the movie.



Also Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Mints ₹109 Crore Less Than Gadar 2