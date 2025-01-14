Published 09:24 IST, January 14th 2025
Netizens Call Varun Dhawan 'Creepy' For Kissing Nargis Fakri Despite Director Yelling 'Cut' In Main Tera Hero BTS Video
Baby John star Varun Dhawan is facing the outrage of netizens after an old video of him kissing Nargis Fakhri on the sets of Main Tera Hero went viral online.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is under fire from netizens after an old video of him kissing Nargis Fakhri on the sets of Main Tera Hero resurfaced online. In the clip, Varun continues kissing Nargis despite the director repeatedly shouting "Cut!", which many viewers have criticised as inappropriate.
The video appears to be from the song Galat Baat Hai in the 2014 film Main Tera Hero, directed by Varun's father, renowned filmmaker David Dhawan. The footage shows Varun climbing on top of Nargis and kissing her during a sequence. Despite the director’s calls to stop, the actor keeps kissing her before eventually laughing and stopping.
