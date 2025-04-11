Netizens Have A Field Day Over Janhvi Kapoor's 'Tarzan The Wonder Car', But Its Price Will Shock You

Janhvi Kapoor added another luxury ride to her swanky car collection. Her good friend Ananya Birla gifted the Dream Girl actress a lilac Lamborghini. Photos and videos of the swanky ride, accompanied by a big matching gift box, are now doing the rounds on social media with netizens having a laugh off.

Ananya Birla with ‘love etc’ gift to Janhvi Kapoor

On April 11, a lilac coloured Lamborghini made its way to Janhvi Kapoor's residence. The car was accompanied by a big gift box and a note that read, “With love etc. Ananya Birla.” The car is valued at a whopping cost ranging between ₹4-9 crore, depending on the features of the ride. The car is available in 8 colours, but Janhvi's matt purple ride got netizens talking.



Social media users took to the comment section to share their remarks as soon as the videos of the car went viral. In the comment section, some compared it with the popular, 'Taarzan the Wonder Car'. For the unversed, the car show in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car resembled a Toyota MR2 and was also purple in colour. Other netizens poked fun at celebrities gifting each other expensive things and wrote, “kaaash hmare bhi aise dost hote”.

Janhvi Kapoor's car collection