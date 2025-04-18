New Couples Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine Enjoy Double Date, Solo Junaid Khan Crashes

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt stepped out on a double date along with Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine. A photo of their outing was shared by Shine on her Instagram story. The double date of the couple was crashed by Aamir Khan's son Junaid.

Junaid Khan accompanies Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt on a double date

In a special event held for his 60th birthday celebration, Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt as his girlfriend. The actor revealed that they had first met in Bengaluru and reunited years later in Mumbai. He also specified that Gauri has no association with Bollywood.



For their night out, Gauri opted for a blue-coloured short kurti teamed with a black bottom. Aamir, on the other hand, donned a kurta with jeans. Aamir Khan's girlfriend seems to be friendly with other members of his family. She could be seen posing with Junaid Khan, who is the Taare Zameen Par actor's son from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Previously, she was seen at a party where both of Aamir's ex-wives were present.

Sophie Shine shared the photo from the outing with the caption, “Beautiful Evening”. While the location of the photo remains unknown, the post is now doing rounds on social media.

Aamir Khan- Gauri Spratt walk hand-in-hand at the Macau Comedy Festival

On April 13, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt recently attended the Macau Comedy Festival along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in China. Photos and videos of the couple from the event went viral on social media. Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li also posed with the couple.



Gauri opted for printed saree for the event, while Aamir Khan looked dapper in an all black kurta-pajama outfit. This marked their first red carpet as a couple.