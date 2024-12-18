Newlyweds Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire Take Adventure Detour On Honeymoon In Maldives | Photos

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah got married to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire last week on December 11. It was an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai with only friends and close friends in attendance, including Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Later that day, the couple hosted a post-wedding bash which was attended by the whos who of the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan with nephews Agastya Nanda, Manoj Tiwari, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

After concluding all their wedding ceremonies, the newlyweds are now relaxing in the Maldives celebrating their honeymoon. On Tuesday, the couple shared a series of photos on their respective social media handles informing their followers that they were having the time of their lives.

Inside Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's honeymoon diaries

Aaliyah took to her Instagram handle and shared the album from her days in the Maldives. The album includes their time at the beach and enjoying water sports. Not to miss, the lip-smacking delicacies they relished. Sharing the photos, she simply dripped cupcakes and half-moon emoticons in the caption.

Soon after she dropped the post, her BFF Khushi wrote, "Honeymoon avenue." Shane wrote, "Best time ever xx".

Shane also shared the photos offering an extended version to Aaliyah's honeymoon album. In the caption, she wrote, "Honeymooners." Khushi was quick to comment, "Water babies". Muskan Chanana wrote, "Cuties".

About Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding

The couple tied the knot per the Hindu traditions. For the ceremony, she wore a Bloom Couture lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. The pink-hued lehenga features a lace-embroidered jaal enriched with blooming floral hues, detailed kasab work, and intricate zardozi accents. The scalloped lace border on the hem and the signature trail are beautifully complemented by a drape adorned with 3D floral highlights. She sported natural makeup with tinted pink lips.

Shane, on the other hand, looked handsome in a sherwani, which showcased intricate multi-coloured silk thread embroidery embellished with pearls and sequins.

The couple shared the wedding photos with the caption, "Now and forever".