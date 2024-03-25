Advertisement

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to their social media handle to share a glimpse of their first holi together. The couple tied the knot on March 15 at ITC Grand Manesar. In the video, Pulkit and Kriti can be seen rejoicing during the Holi celebrations.

Pulkit and Kriti's first Holi

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared a video, along with a photo, to give a sneak peek into their Holi celebrations on March 25. The couple captioned the post, "Hamari pehli holi! 💛🧿." Soon after they made the post, their fans took to the comments to shower the couple with their love and blessings. A fan commented, "Happy holi aap dono ko… bhot pyaare lag rhe ho saath me 😍😍." Another fan wrote, "Ma'am phli rasoi mein khadai to clean kr Leti."

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat’s dreamy wedding ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot on March 15 in Delhi, shared the first photos from their wedding on March 16. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared four photos, giving a glimpse of their fairytale wedding. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda looked beautiful as they donned traditional Indian outfits that had a divine touch to them. While Kriti Kharbanda wore a lush pink lehenga. Pulkit Kharbanda wore a mint green angrakha which had the Gayathri Mantra embroidered all over it. Kriti accessorised her bridal look with statement jewellery and a red chooda. Fashion designer Anamika Khanna designed their outfits. Kriti wore a satranga lehenga which comes from Rajasthan with traditional gota work. Pulkit wore an angarakha, which was a classic piece in chanderi silk.