Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra steal a kiss at Jonas Brothers concert

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stole a kiss in the middle of the Jonas Brothers concert. Click here to see videos and images of the couple from the concert.

Reported by: Krupa Trivedi
nick jonas
nick | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Quantico actor, Priyanka Chopra, has been accompanying her hubby on his Jonas Brothers tour. The couple made their fans going 'aww!' recently. She stole a kiss from Nick at the Jonas Brothers' concert as he danced past her row. Nick Jonas, who openly expresses his love for wife Priyanka, kissed the Quantico star in the middle of the concert.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss mid-concert

During a concert in the US, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stole a kiss, and their video is going viral on social media. In the video, Pee Cee and her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas can be seen standing in the VIP area. The Jonas Brothers were dancing and interacting with the audiences. When they came across their wives, Kevin and Nick stole sweet moments. Kevin reaches out to kiss his wife Danielle, while Nick does the same with Priyanka.

While Kevin and Nick Jonas steal a kiss with their respective wives, it makes one wonder whether Joe missed his wife, Sophie Turner or not. In another video, Nick Jonas called out Priyanka’s name before singing Also, Priyanka can be seen blushing at this moment.

In December 2018, Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra tied the knot after a whirlwind romance. And ever since their wedding, the iconic couple has been busy giving fans relationship goals. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Priyanka has been catching up on some quality time with Nick as she was recently in India promoting her film.

Published October 22nd, 2019 at 11:51 IST

Viral

