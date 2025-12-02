Updated 2 December 2025 at 12:45 IST
Nick Jonas Celebrates 7 Years With ‘Dream Girl’ Priyanka Chopra, Shares Dreamy Anniversary Post
Nick Jonas shared a picture on Instagram, showing Priyanka Chopra relaxing by the pool in a red bikini and enjoying the sunshine. He marked their 7th anniversary with the post and expressed his love.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating 7 years of togetherness. The Hollywood singer has never hesitated to express his love for his wifey in public. The couple often share their romantic moments and supports each other on social media. Once again, National Jiju has posted a sweet wish to show his love for his ‘dream girl’ and mark their wedding anniversary.
Nick Jonas shares a cute anniversary post for Priyanka Chopra
On Tuesday, Nick shared a picture on Instagram, showing Priyanka relaxing by the pool in a red bikini and enjoying the sunshine. He marked their anniversary with the post and expressed his love by writing, “7 years married to my dream girl.”
Priyanka and Nick often express their affection for each other on social media. Priyanka regularly posts romantic photos with Nick from their holidays. They remain one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples and frequently set couple goals for their fans.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship timeline
Nick and Priyanka’s love story started in 2016 when the singer messaged her on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” They met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in 2017. Their relationship grew quickly, and by July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka in Crete, Greece. They married in December that year in beautiful Hindu and Christian ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. In January 2022, they welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 2 December 2025 at 12:45 IST