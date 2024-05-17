Advertisement

As the Cannes Film Festival commences its 77th edition in France, actress Nimrat Kaur is looking back at the sweet memory of her movie The Lunchbox, getting a 10-minute standing ovation at the event. The film starring Nimrat, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was screened at the Critics' Week at Cannes in 2013. Talking about the standing ovation, the actress said it was something 'huge'.

Nimrat Kaur talks about her Cannes experience

Recalling her memories of the Cannes film festival, Nimrat told IANS, “Well the first time 'The Lunchbox' was screened for the audience it was insane. We had a 10-minute standing ovation. And I didn't understand what was going on."

The Lunchbox cast at Cannes 2013

"I recall Irrfan Khan sir and director Ritesh Batra, me and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, all of us were standing and taking it all. And it did feel like the beginning of something huge. That is the one standout memory for me. Just that... post-screening the lights go out, and then came back on, that I will always remember... those 10 minutes," shared Nimrat.

Seven films from India are part of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Talking about the representation of Indian films on such a vast canvas globally, the actress, whose crime thriller Peddlers was also screened at Cannes 2012, said, “We are the largest entertainment industry in the world. It's about time and it's wonderful the kind of work that's coming out, all types of boundaries that are being pushed, there's incredible content today.”

What is The Lunchbox about?

For the unversed, The Lunchbox is produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap and Arun Rangachari, which revolves around Nimrat's character of a lonely wife who begins a friendship with a stranger (Irrfan) through letters in a tiffin carrier, mistakenly delivered to the stranger by a dabbawala.

Nimrat was last seen in the 2023 mystery film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, alongside Radhika Madan. The movie is set to premiere on &xplorHD channel on May 25 at 9 pm.