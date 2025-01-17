Published 09:50 IST, January 17th 2025
No Guards, Visitors Logbook: How Lax Building Security Helped Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sneak In
As per the latest update, The police found no surveillance cameras at Saif Ali Khan's residence, which complicated efforts to trace the suspect.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai to remove a knife from his spine after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his home, and is now "out of danger". The attack reportedly took place in the wee hours of Thursday and left the actor grievously injured. As per the latest reports, police disclosed some major security lapses in the celebrity building where the couple owns an apartment, estimated to be worth ₹103 crore.
How did the intruder break into Saif's home?
Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of the Mumbai Police, stated on Thursday, "The accused used the fire escape staircase to access Saif Ali Khan's house last night, seemingly in an attempt to rob."
As per the latest update, The police found no surveillance cameras at the residence, which complicated efforts to trace the suspect. CCTV footage captured the individual fleeing the scene. Additionally, the building lacked both security personnel and a visitor tracking system.
High-profile security breached by Saif's attacker
Actor Raza Murad shared that there is multi-layer security in place at Saif's residence, stressing further that it is not easy for anyone to gain access to his home. "There are 3-4 layers of security where you have to sign on the register, you have to write your mobile number, you have to sign and CCTV cameras are also installed. And since it is a celebrity's house, he too must have his own security," the veteran actor shared. For the attacker to gain access to Saif's home, he must have breached all the security levels.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:50 IST, January 17th 2025